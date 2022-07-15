The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Man, 25, fatally shot during drug deal in Englewood, police say

The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made. Area one detectives are investigating.

