Man, 25, fatally shot during drug deal in Englewood, police say
The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said.
The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests were made. Area one detectives are investigating.
Judge increases bail in domestic battery case against man accused of threatening North Coast Music Festival
Four men convicted of murder released from prison after judges find they can’t trust the work of detectives in two cases
The Latest
I didn’t think I had it in me. Turns out, I do. I have gotten used to working from home. Yet, I still yearn to be working in a fully operational newsroom again where my colleagues and I can collaborate and gossip face to face.
Luis Robert, who committed an error in center field in the first inning, was replaced by Adam Engel in the second
Judge increases bail in domestic battery case against man accused of threatening North Coast Music Festival
Judge David Gervais ordered 28-year-old Daniel Susma’s bail doubled — to $50,000 — after prosecutors requested the increase, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office and court records.
Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, said the show will be at the city’s Madame Zuzu’s tea house, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.
“My son is very tough and strong. He will get through this,” Patrick Golden, father of Daniel Golden, the wounded officer, said Friday. “Seeing people out here today is so uplifting and incredible.”