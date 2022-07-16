14-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Woodlawn

A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Friday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 7:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.