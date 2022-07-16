1 killed, teen among 4 wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday

One person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was among four others wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago.



A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said. The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Woodlawn. The boy was walking about 7:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least three other people were hurt by gunfire in citywide shootings Friday.

One person was killed and a 16-year-old boy was among nine others wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.