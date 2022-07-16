Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt station in Dearborn Park
The man, 40, was in a fight with a male about 4:40 a.m. on the platform of the Roosevelt station in the 1100 block of South State Street when he was stabbed in the back, police said.
A man was stabbed during a fight early Saturday at a CTA train station in Dearborn Park, Chicago police said.
The man, 40, was in a fight with a male about 4:40 a.m. on the platform of the Roosevelt station in the 1100 block of South State Street when he was stabbed in the back, police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
Hours earlier, a CTA employee was found dead on the train tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station in the Loop, police said.
The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He may have made contact with the third rail, according to preliminary information.
The Latest
Will restrictive abortion laws affect where the WNBA expands? Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says it will be ‘considered’
Engelbert was asked whether the league would consider not awarding the All-Star Game or another marquee event to a state with restrictive abortion laws and responded it would be taken into consideration.
While Museum Campus is home to some of our city’s greatest institutions, the space that links them together is ready for revitalization.
Caro Quintero — wanted in the torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985 — has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison.
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Englewood.
The Hawks’ recent rate of turnover on the ice, behind the bench, in the front office and beyond has been stunning. But for the most part, this was a mess that needed this kind of deep cleaning.