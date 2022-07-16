The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt station in Dearborn Park

The man, 40, was in a fight with a male about 4:40 a.m. on the platform of the Roosevelt station in the 1100 block of South State Street when he was stabbed in the back, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed during a fight early Saturday at a CTA train station in Dearborn Park, Chicago police said.

The man, 40, was in a fight with a male about 4:40 a.m. on the platform of the Roosevelt station in the 1100 block of South State Street when he was stabbed in the back, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a CTA employee was found dead on the train tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station in the Loop, police said.

The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He may have made contact with the third rail, according to preliminary information.

