Saturday, July 16, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot to death in Lawndale

The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Avenue a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.

A man was fatally shot July 16, 2022 on the West Side.

Archive Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Avenue a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

