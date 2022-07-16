2 wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on same block in Grand Crossing

Two men were wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on the same block in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

In the first shooting, a man, 38, was standing outside about 2:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Street when he was shot in the head and back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot while standing in the street about 7:45 p.m. on the same block, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police couldn’t confirm that the attacks were related.

Area detectives were investigating.