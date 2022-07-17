18-year-old girl fatally shot while sitting in car in Englewood

A 18-year-old girl was fatally shot Sunday evening while sitting in a car in Englewood.
Saqura Heard was a passenger in the car about 9:11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when she heard shots and then felt pain, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died at 1:54 a.m. the next day, authorities said.
No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
