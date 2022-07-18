The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
2 attacked at knife-point in robbery on Red Line train in Loop

Two women, 22 and 21, were riding the train about 2:15 a.m. near the Monroe station when two males with “youthful appearances” approached, one of them equipped with a knife, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

Two women were robbed at knife-point July 18, 2022 on a Red Line train in the Loop.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

Two women were attacked at knife-point in a robbery early Monday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

The women, 22 and 21, were riding the train about 2:15 a.m. near the Monroe station when two males with “youthful appearances” approached, one of them equipped with a knife, Chicago police said.

One male forcefully took the younger woman’s purse, as the male with the knife struggled with the older woman, police said. She suffered a cut to her hand, officials said.

Both women were treated by paramedics and refused to go to hospitals.

No one was in custody.

Days earlier, a man was stabbed during a fight early Saturday at a CTA train station in Dearborn Park, police said.

The man, 40, was in a fight with a male about 4:40 a.m. Saturday on the platform of the Roosevelt station in the 1100 block of South State Street when he was stabbed in the back, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

