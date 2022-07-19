3 killed, 11 wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago

Three people were killed and 11 others were wounded Monday in shootings throughout Chicago.



A man, 36, and a woman, 29, were found with fatal gunshot wounds to the heads about 4:30 p.m. in a condominium complex in Streeterville on the Near North Side. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 200 block of East Ohio Street. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Preliminary details indicate the two had a domestic relationship, Chicago police said.

Monday night, a 28-year-old man died at Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. He was dropped off at the hospital about 9:53 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police said details of the shooting were not known and that no one was in custody.

About an hour later, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was struck in the chest, armpit and leg by gunfire. He was on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street when someone in a red sedan began shooting, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Another teen was injured in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. A 17-year-old boy was approached by a man who fired shots, striking the teen in the hip about 5:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Avenue. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A third teen was shot in the groin in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 19-year-old boy was on the sidewalk around 7:40 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Homan Avenue when a person opened fire, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At least eight other people were wounded by gunfire Monday in Chicago.

Over the weekend, eight people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

