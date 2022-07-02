The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

3 killed, 16 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 killed, 16 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot near West Cermak Road and South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Friday, July 1, 2022.

Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot near West Cermak Road and South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Friday, July 1, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 19 people have been wounded, three of them fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Last year, over 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend, 19 of them were killed. Seeking to prevent a similar surge in violence this year, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said residents should expect to see a heavier police presence in their neighborhoods.

In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, Chicago police said.

A man and another gunman were shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 10:50 p.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Earlier Friday, a man was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot to death in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

At least 14 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and at least 27 others were wounded in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime
90-year-old man critically hurt in North Lawndale shooting; police questioning person of interest
Chicago Police Department grieving latest officer suicide
$2 million bail for man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Little Italy
Chicago police officer among 25 shot in Chicago Friday; 2 killed and 7 wounded in separate mass shootings
Man shot to death in South Chicago
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shootout
The Latest
A man, 90, was shot July 2, 2022, in North Lawndale.
News
90-year-old man critically hurt in North Lawndale shooting; police questioning person of interest
The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide July 2, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago Police Department grieving latest officer suicide
The officer’s name has not been released.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago_Violence.jpg
Crime
$2 million bail for man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Little Italy
Jalen Vales, 27, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer.
By Sophie Sherry
 
State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago.
Politics
Archdiocese of Chicago criticizes North Side state senator over Roe v. Wade post
The image posted to Facebook by state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz sparked criticism from religious leaders, including the archdiocese, which labeled it “bigoted imagery.”
By Manny Ramos
 
Yuri, a standard wire haired dachshund, at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
News
Itch risk: Temperatures, humidity form perfect storm for fleas this summer
Pet owners beware; the flea population in the Chicago area will be higher this summer, according to the Companion Animal Parasite Council.
By Jordan Perkins
 