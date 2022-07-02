3 killed, 16 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least 19 people have been wounded, three of them fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Last year, over 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend, 19 of them were killed. Seeking to prevent a similar surge in violence this year, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said residents should expect to see a heavier police presence in their neighborhoods.

In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, Chicago police said.

A man and another gunman were shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 10:50 p.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Earlier Friday, a man was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot to death in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

At least 14 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and at least 27 others were wounded in Chicago.

