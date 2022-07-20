The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Southern Illinois couple admits entering the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack, bragging on video

The day after the attack, Tina Logsdon wrote on Facebook, “It was Trump supporters who stormed the Capital I was one of them. Enough is enough it is time we as Americans take a stand, and what better way then to clean house.”

By  Jon Seidel
   
Rioters stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

A southern Illinois couple pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges alleging they entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach that interrupted the Electoral College vote count.

Christopher and Tina Logsdon of Sesser pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge is a misdemeanor for which they each face a maximum of six months in jail.

She also wrote, “Yes we stormed the capitol. We tried to do it peacefully but they wouldn’t listen maybe now they will.”

The Logsdons are among at least 30 Illinois residents charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol, which led to what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history. More than 800 people have been arrested nationwide.

Court records show the Logsdons attended that day’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., and listened to the speech by then-President Donald Trump. Then, around 2:20 p.m. — about the time then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress evacuated — the Logsdons entered the Capitol building.

The Logsdons spent time in the north lobby of the Capitol Crypt and later walked through the House Wing doors chanting with their fists raised, records show. They made their way through the Memorial Door and walked through Central Hall East and reached the Visitor Center, records show.

At 2:39 p.m., Christopher Logsdon said on video, “Welcome to the Capitol, folks. We just stormed it.” Tina Logsdon said she “took the Capitol” and “stopped the vote.”

The couple left the Capitol at 2:51 p.m., roughly a half-hour after entering, records show.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Tina Logsdon told the judge that “my husband followed me” to the Capitol.

“I was the one that wanted to go to the Capitol building, and my husband followed me,” she said.

The couple’s sentencing has been set for Oct. 28.

