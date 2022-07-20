The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy stole car with 2 young children inside, then crashed it and ran off, police say

The boy was arrested soon after the carjacking in East Garfield Park. The children, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were not injured, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
13-year-old boy stole car with 2 young children inside, then crashed it and ran off, police say
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside, then crashed it moments later and ran off, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested soon afterward.The children, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were not injured, police said.

The owner of the car,a 26-year-old woman who was delivering food, had gotten out of the car around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue.The teen struck her and sped off in her car with the children inside, police said.

Less than a block away, the boy got out of the car while it was still moving.The car went over a curb and struck a fence, police said.

The boy was taken into custody and charges werepending.

