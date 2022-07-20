13-year-old boy stole car with 2 young children inside, then crashed it and ran off, police say
The boy was arrested soon after the carjacking in East Garfield Park. The children, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were not injured, police said.
A 13-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside, then crashed it moments later and ran off, according to Chicago police.
The boy was arrested soon afterward.The children, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were not injured, police said.
The owner of the car,a 26-year-old woman who was delivering food, had gotten out of the car around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue.The teen struck her and sped off in her car with the children inside, police said.
Less than a block away, the boy got out of the car while it was still moving.The car went over a curb and struck a fence, police said.
The boy was taken into custody and charges werepending.
