13-year-old boy charged with stealing car with 2 young children inside and crashing it

A 13-year-old boy was charged with stealing a car with two young children inside, then crashing it moments later and running off, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested soon afterward. The children, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were not injured, police said.

The owner of the car, a 26-year-old woman who was delivering food, had gotten out of the car around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue. The teen struck her and sped off in her car with the children inside, police said.

Less than a block away, the boy got out of the car while it was still moving. The car went over a curb and struck a fence, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular highjacking and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

