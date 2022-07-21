Man found fatally shot in South Shore alley

A man was found fatally shot in an alley Tuesday night in South Shore on the Far South Side.
Darron Wilson, 34, was found with gunshot wounds to the torso in an alley about 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.
No one was in custody.
