14-year-old boy found shot to death in Woodlawn

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side early Thursday.
Officers found the boy lying on the ground in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Witnesses told officers they saw a blue minivan flee the scene, officials said. A weapon was recovered and no one was in custody.
‘I lost all hope.’ Mother demands justice for 7-year-old son Jeremiah Moore, shot to death as he slept in family van blocks from home
The Latest
A man was shot to death in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Defensive mom probably won’t react well to hearing her teen is untruthful and manipulative.
‘Forever chemicals’ lawsuits: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination
The chemicals also have been found in more than 100 drinking water systems in Illinois, including those in Lake Forest, Waukegan, North Chicago, South Elgin and Crest Hill.
Billy Porter directs a high school love story that’s sweet if not all that challenging.
After mass shootings, strict gun-control measure gets enough signatures to make Oregon’s fall ballot
You’d have to qualify for a permit to buy a gun. Oregon appears to be the only state with a gun safety initiative on the ballot this year. Volunteers stepped up after mass shootings in Highland Park, Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo.