Thursday, July 21, 2022
14-year-old boy found shot to death in Woodlawn

Officers found the boy lying on the ground in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road early Thursday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side early Thursday.

Officers found the boy lying on the ground in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told officers they saw a blue minivan flee the scene, officials said. A weapon was recovered and no one was in custody.

