Boy, 15, shot near sidewalk in Englewood

A 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.
He was near a sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot in the arm, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made. Area detectives are investigating.
