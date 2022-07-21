The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Boy, 15, shot near sidewalk in Englewood

The boy was in the 7200 block of South Union Avenue about 6:20 p.m. when he was shot in the arm. He was listed in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot Oct. 20, 2020, in East Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was near a sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot in the arm, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made. Area detectives are investigating.

