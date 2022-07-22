CTA customer stabs 3 would-be robbers on North Side Red Line, is stabbed himself

A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train while defending himself from a group of people trying to rob him on the North Side on Friday morning.

The man, 42, in return stabbed three of the six people attacking him, police Supt. David Brown said. All six suspects were arrested and charges were pending, he said.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. after the victim entered a southbound train at Addison Street, Brown said. Three people came up and tried to take his cellphone, then began attacking him. During the struggle, the victim took out a small knife and stabbed one of them in the back, Brown said.

When the train stopped at North/Clybourn, the three suspects left the train as a fourth person entered and began attacking the man, Brown said. The victim then stabbed that fourth person in the neck, Brown said. That suspect then stabbed the victim in the collar bone, he said.

The six suspects then began chasing the suspect around the train platform and train cars, Brown said. Two of the suspects hit him in the head with a glass bottle and other objects, Brown said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Three of the six robbers were hospitalized: A 52-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the neck; a 36-year-old man was taken to Stroger in fair condition with cuts to his arm; and a 24-year-old man was taken to Northwestern with a stab wound to the back and was stabilized.

A CTA employee was also taken to a hospital for “stress” and was not involved in the altercation, a CTA spokesperson said.

The CTA said in a statement that it was sharing video with police, but it gave no details of the attack.

