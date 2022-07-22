Man shot while walking in South Loop

A man was shot while walking in the South Loop Friday morning.

The man, 36, was in the 100 block of West Roosevelt when a blue Dodge Charger approached and someone inside shot him around 6:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot in his hip and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The shooting happened in the 1st Police District, which covers the Loop and the South Loop. Shootings in the district are up 29% over the last year, from 24 to 31 through July 17, according to police statistics. Murders are up 167% over the same period, from 3 to 8.