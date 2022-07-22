The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1 dead, 1 injured in accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Fire crews were called to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a report of a one-car rollover accident.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died and another person was critically injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.

Rescue crews were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a call of a rollover accident, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man in his 60s was transported to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

A second person in the vehicle, an adult man, was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

