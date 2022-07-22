2 wounded, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The men, 37 and 65, were standing at a street corner about 3:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone across the street opened fire at them, Chicago police said.

The younger man was struck in his body and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The older man was shot in the left leg and declined medical attention at the scene.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

