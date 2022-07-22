Man found fatally shot in Morgan Park

A man was found shot to death Friday in a Morgan Park home on the Far South Side.
The 42-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head about 4:05 p.m. at a residence in the 10900 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one arrests have been reported.
