The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Four people shot on West Side — fourth mass shooting in area in last three months

A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard early Saturday when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Four people shot on West Side — fourth mass shooting in area in last three months
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday in East Garfield Park — the fourth mass shooting in the area in the last three months.

A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said.

A man, 37, was hit in the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in good condition; a man, 40, was grazed in the right hand and taken to Mount Sinai hospital in good condition; a woman, 32, was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition; a woman, 40, was grazed in the leg and went Norwegian Hospital .

No one was in custody.

At least three other mass shooting have occurred in the West Garfield area since the end of April.

  • On July 1, about a mile and a half away, four people were wounded when a man walking on Springfield Avenue took out a gun and began firing at Monroe Street, police said.
  • On May 29, about 2 1/2 miles away, five people ranging in age from 16 to 33 were on a sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue when there was a fight and an exchange of gunfire, police said. The crowd had gathered near a Lawndale elementary school to mark the death of another teenager who was killed by gunfire two years earlier.
  • On April 27, also about 2 1/2 miles away, four people were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired from a white sedan, police said.

No one was killed in the attacks.

Next Up In Crime
Two women shot in Old Town, not far from where double shooting wounded 14-year-old boy last month
Protesters express outrage after Chicago cop receives 20-day suspension for killing Anthony Alvarez
Man found fatally shot in Morgan Park
Man killed, another wounded in South Shore shooting
CTA rider stabbed and seriously wounded while fighting off 6 robbers on North Side Red Line, 3 of the attackers also hurt
1 dead, 1 injured in accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The Latest
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
Two women shot in Old Town, not far from where double shooting wounded 14-year-old boy last month
Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two woman in the first block of West Division Street early Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Keegan Murray
Sports Saturday
The Summer League was very telling for Bulls and the rest of the NBA
Big man Marko Simonovic had some moments for the Bulls, but Las Vegas had its share of young stars that have already started to serve notice to the league.
By Joe Cowley
 
071622_GagaSlonina_save.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire hope to maintain form after back-to-back wins
The Fire recovered from a potentially season-ending loss to Columbus and pulled to within four points of a playoff spot.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Tony La Russa
White Sox
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
Bet on it: Local teams have been horrible at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field
By Rob Miech
 
Dylan Strome’s four-year Chicago tenure officially ended July 14 when he signed with the Washington Capitals.
Blackhawks
Never fully appreciated with Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for ‘new opportunity’ with Capitals
Despite receiving a one-year contract worth $3.5 million from Washington, the great Strome mystery — ‘Why do NHL teams not value him as much as they should?’ — nonetheless remains.
By Ben Pope
 