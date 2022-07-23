The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Two women shot in Old Town, not far from where double shooting wounded 14-year-old boy last month

Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two woman in the first block of West Division Street early Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two women shot in Old Town, not far from where double shooting wounded 14-year-old boy last month
Shell_casing_4.jpg

Two woman were shot and wounded in Old Town on the Near North Side early Saturday, just a mile from where a shooting wounded a 14-year-old boy last month.

Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two woman in the first block of West Division Street around 3:15 a.m., police said.

One of them, 29, was grazed in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The other, 26, was shot in the left leg and buttocks and was also taken Northwestern in good condition.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief chase and a weapon was recovered, police said. No charges have been announced.

On June 4, about a mile away, a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were shot in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said.

Both attacks occurred in the 18th Police District where shootings are up 82% from last year and crime overall is up 66%, according to police data.

Next Up In Crime
Four people shot on West Side — fourth mass shooting in area in last three months
Protesters express outrage after Chicago cop receives 20-day suspension for killing Anthony Alvarez
Man found fatally shot in Morgan Park
Man killed, another wounded in South Shore shooting
CTA rider stabbed and seriously wounded while fighting off 6 robbers on North Side Red Line, 3 of the attackers also hurt
1 dead, 1 injured in accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The Latest
Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings during a Summer League game.
Sports Saturday
The Summer League was very telling for Bulls and the rest of the NBA
Big man Marko Simonovic had some moments for the Bulls, but Las Vegas had its share of young stars that have already started to serve notice to the league.
By Joe Cowley
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Four people shot on West Side — fourth mass shooting in area in last three months
A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard early Saturday when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
071622_GagaSlonina_save.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire hope to maintain form after back-to-back wins
The Fire recovered from a potentially season-ending loss to Columbus and pulled to within four points of a playoff spot.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Tony La Russa
White Sox
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
Bet on it: Local teams have been horrible at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field
By Rob Miech
 
Dylan Strome’s four-year Chicago tenure officially ended July 14 when he signed with the Washington Capitals.
Blackhawks
Never fully appreciated with Blackhawks, Dylan Strome excited for ‘new opportunity’ with Capitals
Despite receiving a one-year contract worth $3.5 million from Washington, the great Strome mystery — ‘Why do NHL teams not value him as much as they should?’ — nonetheless remains.
By Ben Pope
 