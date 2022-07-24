Man fatally shot, 2 others wounded while changing tire on West Side: police

Three people were shot, one fatally, Sunday on the West Side.

They were changing a tire about 3:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Ruben Willis, 30, was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A third victim was also shot multiple times and taken to Sinai. Both were in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported.

