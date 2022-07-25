The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Again, a rider on a CTA Red Line train uses a knife to fend off group of robbers, this time killing an attacker, police say

Monday’s attack was the second on a Red Line train in three days.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
For the second time in three days, a rider on a CTA Red Line train pulled a knife to fend off a group of robbers, in the latest instance killing an attacker who pulled a gun early Monday, according to Chicago police.

The attacks come as CTA officials acknowledged they’ve had problems filling all their shifts with unarmed guards for stations and trains, an initiative announced back in March.

“The security industry faces the same challenges everybody else faces — trying to get jobs filled,” CTA security chief Kevin Ryan said at a news conference Monday morning.

He estimated that 250 guards are now deployed on the system on any given day, but he would not say how many are assigned to the Red Line, the agency’s busiest.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, a man was riding a Red Line train when he was confronted by seven people near 63rd Street, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

CPD Supt. David Brown speaks with reporters Monday on a fatal attack on a Red Line train. CTA Vice President of Security Kevin Ryan stands third from the left.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Video appears to show the group trying to rob the rider, with one of them pulling a gun, he said. The rider took out a knife and stabbed the gunman and ran away, as did the robbers.

Police and paramedics found the wounded gunman about a block away, in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. His name and age have not been released.

One of the robbers apparently picked up the gun before running off, Deenihan said. No one was in custody.

Last Friday, an attack on a Red Line train on the Near North Side left a rider seriously injured as well as two of six attackers. The rider pulled a knife after he had been stabbed and wounded the two of the robbers during a confrontation that spilled through two trains and the North/Clybourn station.

In March, the CTA announced it would hire unarmed security guards to stem rising crime on the system — a move criticized by the transit union who want a police unit assigned to the CTA.

Ryan said the CTA has struggled to find guards, particularly for the later shifts.

“We have taken a big leap up, and we’re continuing to get larger numbers, especially from the 5 o’clock to overnight hours,” Ryan said. “We’re getting larger and larger numbers.”

The Red Line has seen the most crime of any of the L lines, Ryan said, but the agency has also been staffing other train lines to deter crime.

“We don’t ignore the Blue Line. We have strategically placed people at stations to be a force-multiplier to the officers who are already there,” Ryan said.

He noted that the increased police presence on the CTA helped authorities arrest everyone involved in the Red Line stabbing on Friday.

The CTA recently met with representatives from the union for bus drivers, Ryan said. “We met with bus operators about their concerns specifically,” he said.

He did not offer more details about what the CTA was doing to address those concerns, but said the talks would continue.

