Man fatally stabbed during argument on train car in Englewood

A man was stabbed to death on a train car Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed in the chest by another man during an argument about 3:05 a.m. on a train car in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

The victim ran about a block away to the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, where police and fire officials were called, authorities said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Red Line trains are bypassing the 63rd Street station due to police activity, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

