The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally stabbed during argument on train car in Englewood

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed in the chest during an argument about 3:05 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally stabbed during argument on train car in Englewood
Brown Line trains are bypassing Paulina

Sun-Times file photo

A man was stabbed to death on a train car Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed in the chest by another man during an argument about 3:05 a.m. on a train car in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

The victim ran about a block away to the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue, where police and fire officials were called, authorities said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Red Line trains are bypassing the 63rd Street station due to police activity, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

Next Up In Crime
4 killed, 62 wounded in citywide shootings over weekend
Two teenagers wounded in West Pullman shooting
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Washington Park
Three men wounded in triple shooting in Lawndale
5 charged in violent robbery on Red Line
Man fatally shot, 2 others wounded while changing tire on West Side: police
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby: I have plenty of money and friends but feel empty inside
Socially active widow, 66, knows something is missing but can’t figure out what.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago’s Q Brothers — Jax (from left), JQ, Pos and GQ — are back for two performances at Kidzapalooza this year. They’ve been entertaining kids of all ages at the stage since its inception in 2005.
Music
Q Brothers, Collaboraction, School of Rock add local flair to Kidzapalooza stage
Along with partner GQ, the Q Brothers will debut tracks from their 2020 album “Buggin’ ” at Kidzapalooza, and show off their improv and freestyle rap skills with the audience’s help.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
4 killed, 62 wounded in citywide shootings over weekend
The violence included a fatal shooting in Logan Square and a mass shooting on the West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_69127662.jpg
Crime
Two teenagers wounded in West Pullman shooting
The teens were standing in the front room of their residence when someone outside began firing at them from inside a car, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 