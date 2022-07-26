Man charged in weekend murder in Back of the Yards

A man is charged with fatally shooting a man who intervened in an argument he was having with a woman early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jorge Espana, 28, faces counts of murder and aggravated battery after he opened fire in the 5400 block of South Winchester, killing Huberto Rosales and wounding the woman, police said.

Espana was arguing with her around 3:30 a.m. when the Rosales intervened, police said. Espana opened fire and struck Rosales, 37, in the head, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, 25, was shot in her armpit and treated at a hospital, police said.

Espana was expected in court later Tuesday morning.

