Man killed in Near West Side drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the Near West Side.
The 19-year-old man was outside about 1:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot, Chicago police said.
A witness told officers they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene, police said.
The man was shot in the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
