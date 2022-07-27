Man killed in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday on the Near West Side.
Deveion K. Wilder, 19, was outside in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A witness told officers they heard gunshots and saw a car speed away, police said.
The man was shot in the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
