Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Man killed in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

The 19-year-old was outside in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was attacked early Wednesday..

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police tape at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday on the Near West Side.

Deveion K. Wilder, 19, was outside in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A witness told officers they heard gunshots and saw a car speed away, police said.

The man was shot in the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Robert Quinn (94) set a Bears franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season.
Bears
Robert Quinn on the field at Bears training camp
The veteran defensive end’s status was in doubt — and still could be — after he did not participate in the Bears offseason. But he reported Tuesday and participated in the first training camp practice Wednesday.
By Mark Potash
 
The James R. Thompson Center in the Loop is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, minutes before Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Prime Group Chairman Michal Reschke’s development group won the request for proposals to redesign the Thompson Center. They plan to preserve most of the Thompson Center’s original design and turn it into a mixed-use property. The state will own about 30% of it.
Chicago
Google taking over Thompson Center from the state
The search engine giant, with 2,000 employees in Chicago, will occupy the entire building.
By David Roeder
 
East St. Louis’ Macaleab Rich (2) controls the ball against Joliet West during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: East St. Louis, recruiting changes and the NIL impact
A look at an emerging team from the southern part of the state, the continued impact of the transfer portal, and a scenario involving NIL that has changed the way we look at recruiting.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.
Crime
Authorities identify girl, 15, shot and killed inside home in Chicago Lawn
A person of interest was taken into custody after the shooting in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom before a hearing Wednesday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner testifies that she received poor translation during her arrest in Russia
Along with the interpreter who provided an incomplete translation, Griner said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer and was instructed to sign documents without an explanation of what they implied.
By Vladimir Isachenkov | Associated Press
 