Wednesday, July 27, 2022
15-year-old boy shot in Englewood

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A fatal shooting left one man dead Oct. 24, 2020 in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue.

Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire early Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen boy was outside about 12:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

