15-year-old boy shot in Englewood

A 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire early Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.
The teen boy was outside about 12:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
