Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in South Deering on the South Side.

The man, 34, was traveling in a car near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when someone fired shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

The car then crashed into two parked cars, police said. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

