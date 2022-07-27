The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering

The man was found after the car crashed near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in South Deering on the South Side.

The man, 34, was traveling in a car near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when someone fired shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

The car then crashed into two parked cars, police said. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

