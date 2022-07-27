The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering

The man was found after the car crashed near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in South Deering on the South Side.

Kenneth Bradley, 34, was traveling in a car near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when someone fired shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

The car then crashed into two parked cars, police said. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
63% of traffic stops in Chicago targeted African Americans last year, state report shows
Man killed worker at Original Maxwell Street after claiming he was disrespected and would ‘shoot up the place,’ prosecutors say
Woman charged in January murder at South Loop home
Man shot to death in West Garfield Park
4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 2 teens among 10 others wounded
Suspect in Highland Park massacre faces 110 new charges in grand jury indictment
The Latest
Sampa the Great performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 1 photo gallery
On an opening day featuring Metallica, Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Baby, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
White Sox reliever Joe Kelly.
White Sox
Upgrades welcome for White Sox bullpen
Relief pitching one area of need for White Sox as trade deadline approaches
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks to reporters at his North East Side neighborhood condo, about his $1 million donation to assist seniors and Illinois residents with gas and food, Friday, May 20, 2022.
Politics
Willie Wilson launches voter registration drive with ambitious goal: 1M new Chicago voters
Wilson is determined to turn the tide of voter apathy before the February mayoral election, which will be his second attempt to win the office.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_107289095.jpg
Bears
Luke Getsy: the most important man at Halas Hall
The Bears’ offensive coordinator has a potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. But with a largely unproven supporting cast around him, it’s Getsy’s job to devise a scheme that makes the most of what he’s got and gives Fields a chance to flourish.
By Mark Potash
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago must take action to help women who travel here from other states seeking abortions.
Afternoon Edition
Lightfoot signs executive order on abortion, Obamas to get new murals and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 