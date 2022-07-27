The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks

The shootings occurred across the city, from the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side to South Deering on the Far South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were shot since 5 p.m. May 28, 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

Twelve people were shot over eight hours in Chicago late Tuesday and early Wednesday, including a 15-year-old girl killed inside her home, a 15-year-old boy shot on the South Side and a 16-year-old girl wounded on the West Side.

The shootings occurred across the city, from the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side to South Deering on the Far South Side.

At least four of the attacks were on the West Side, where there has been a spate of shootings in recent days.

The girl who was killed was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side, an area that has seen a 13% increase in shootings from a year ago.

She was shot in the head on the third floor of a home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road just before 7 p.m. and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

She has not been identified. Police said they were questioning a person of interest and have released no other details.

Several hours later, a 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was outside in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was hit in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody and police provided no other information.

Around the same time, a 16-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. They were in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots just after midnight, police said. 

The girl was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman, 22, was struck in the ankle and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

No one was reported in custody.

Less than half a mile away, police found a man in his 30s fatally shot the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 9:25 p.m., police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and pronounced dead. No one was reported in custody in that shooting either.

The Latest
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side
He approached the girl on July 19, pulled her into a portable toilet stall and assaulted her, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rocky in his enclosure at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
Suburban Chicago
Coyote at Cook County nature center to get bigger cage; advocates want animal sent to wildlife sanctuary
The coyote, called Rocky by activists, has been at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook since 2018.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Natia Barnett, program expansion manager at Nourishing Hope, organizes boxes of groceries during a recent food distribution event outside G &amp; A Senior Residence of Eastgate Village in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago food pantries are serving more people but seeing fewer volunteers
As inflation sends prices higher, food pantries across Chicago worry the increased demand will tax their shrinking pool of helpers.
By Elvia Malagón
 
An I-see-you moment with a bullfrog. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Par on Illinois bullfrogs gives a feast fit for the king of Calaveras County, plus Stray Cast
A night of frogging for bullfrogs results in a feast fit for the king of Calaveras County; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering
The man was found after the car crashed near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 