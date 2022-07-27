12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks

Twelve people were shot over eight hours in Chicago late Tuesday and early Wednesday, including a 15-year-old girl killed inside her home, a 15-year-old boy shot on the South Side and a 16-year-old girl wounded on the West Side.

The shootings occurred across the city, from the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side to South Deering on the Far South Side.

At least four of the attacks were on the West Side, where there has been a spate of shootings in recent days.

The girl who was killed was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side, an area that has seen a 13% increase in shootings from a year ago.

She was shot in the head on the third floor of a home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road just before 7 p.m. and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

She has not been identified. Police said they were questioning a person of interest and have released no other details.

Several hours later, a 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was outside in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was hit in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody and police provided no other information.

Around the same time, a 16-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. They were in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots just after midnight, police said.

The girl was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman, 22, was struck in the ankle and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

No one was reported in custody.

Less than half a mile away, police found a man in his 30s fatally shot the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 9:25 p.m., police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and pronounced dead. No one was reported in custody in that shooting either.

