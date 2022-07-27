Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side
He approached the girl on July 19, pulled her into a portable toilet stall and assaulted her, police said.
Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Green Briar Park on the North Side last week.
He approached the girl on July 19 in the 2600 block of West Peterson, pulled her into the stall of a portable toilet and assaulted her, police said.
“In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the offender portrayed himself as the victim’s father,” police said in an alert. The girl escaped and alerted authorities.
The suspect was described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts, police said.
Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.
12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks
The Latest
12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks
The shootings occurred across the city, from the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side to South Deering on the Far South Side.
Coyote at Cook County nature center to get bigger cage; advocates want animal sent to wildlife sanctuary
The coyote, called Rocky by activists, has been at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook since 2018.
As inflation sends prices higher, food pantries across Chicago worry the increased demand will tax their shrinking pool of helpers.
A night of frogging for bullfrogs results in a feast fit for the king of Calaveras County; plus the Stray Cast.
The man was found after the car crashed near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, police said.