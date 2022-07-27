The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side

He approached the girl on July 19, pulled her into a portable toilet stall and assaulted her, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.

Sun-Times file

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Green Briar Park on the North Side last week.

He approached the girl on July 19 in the 2600 block of West Peterson, pulled her into the stall of a portable toilet and assaulted her, police said.

“In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the offender portrayed himself as the victim’s father,” police said in an alert. The girl escaped and alerted authorities.

The suspect was described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

Next Up In Crime
12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks
Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering
15-year-old boy shot in Englewood
16-year-old girl and a woman shot in West Garfield Park
Man killed in drive-by shooting on Near West Side
Man found fatally shot in Austin
The Latest
Three people were shot since 5 p.m. May 28, 2021.
Crime
12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks
The shootings occurred across the city, from the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side to South Deering on the Far South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rocky in his enclosure at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
Suburban Chicago
Coyote at Cook County nature center to get bigger cage; advocates want animal sent to wildlife sanctuary
The coyote, called Rocky by activists, has been at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook since 2018.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Natia Barnett, program expansion manager at Nourishing Hope, organizes boxes of groceries during a recent food distribution event outside G &amp; A Senior Residence of Eastgate Village in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago food pantries are serving more people but seeing fewer volunteers
As inflation sends prices higher, food pantries across Chicago worry the increased demand will tax their shrinking pool of helpers.
By Elvia Malagón
 
An I-see-you moment with a bullfrog. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Par on Illinois bullfrogs gives a feast fit for the king of Calaveras County, plus Stray Cast
A night of frogging for bullfrogs results in a feast fit for the king of Calaveras County; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering
The man was found after the car crashed near the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 