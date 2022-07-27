Subway restaurant employee shot during attempted robbery in Belmont Cragin

A Subway restaurant employee was shot and critically wounded during a robbery attempt early Wednesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The employee was at the counter in the 4700 block of West Fullerton when someone came in and demanded money from the register around 3 a.m., Chicago police said.

When he refused to comply, the gunman shot him in the hand and back before fleeing, police said.

The worker, 23, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

