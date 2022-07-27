The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Subway restaurant employee shot during attempted robbery in Belmont Cragin

The worker was at the counter when someone opened fire after he refused to open the register, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Subway restaurant employee was shot and critically wounded during a robbery attempt early Wednesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The employee was at the counter in the 4700 block of West Fullerton when someone came in and demanded money from the register around 3 a.m., Chicago police said.

When he refused to comply, the gunman shot him in the hand and back before fleeing, police said.

The worker, 23, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

