Murder charges filed in shooting of worker at Original Maxwell Street restaurant in Lawndale
Joseph Freeman, 47, allegedly shot and killed Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez on July 22 at the service window of the restaurant.
A Bellwood man has been charged with fatally shooting a restaurant employee in Lawndale on the West Side of Chicago.
Joseph Freeman, 47, shot and killed Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez on July 22 at the service window of the Original Maxwell Street restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.
He was arrested Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street and charged with first-degree murder, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
