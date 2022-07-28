The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Murder charges filed in shooting of worker at Original Maxwell Street restaurant in Lawndale

Joseph Freeman, 47, allegedly shot and killed Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez on July 22 at the service window of the restaurant.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Murder charges filed in shooting of worker at Original Maxwell Street restaurant in Lawndale
A judge’s gavel

Joseph Freeman was charged with allegedly shooting Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez July 22 at the service window of the Original Maxwell Street restaurant.

Adobe Stock Photo

A Bellwood man has been charged with fatally shooting a restaurant employee in Lawndale on the West Side of Chicago.

Joseph Freeman, 47, shot and killed Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez on July 22 at the service window of the Original Maxwell Street restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 2 teens among 10 others wounded
Suspect in Highland Park massacre faces 110 new charges in grand jury indictment
Man found shot to death near alley in Roseland
Indiana man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
Man dies after Monday shooting in Humboldt Park
Self-described R. Kelly manager pleads guilty to stalking
The Latest
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 2 teens among 10 others wounded
Two people were fatally shot about five minutes apart on the South and Near West Sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t get over husband who left me decades ago
The man is happily married to someone else and his ex-wife knows she’ll never be with him again, but she still grieves the end of a marriage that made her feel happy and safe.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Young brown pelicans in their nest on Raccoon Island, a Gulf of Mexico barrier island that is a nesting ground for birds in Chauvin, La.
Climate change, vanishing islands in Louisiana threaten brown pelicans
Scientists estimate Louisiana loses one football field’s worth of ground every 60 to 90 minutes. “We’re on the front lines of climate change,” one ecologist says.
By Christina Larson | AP
 
Bruce_Sagan.jpg
Business
Two neighborhood news sources, the Hyde Park Herald and the South Side Weekly, team up
The merger under nonprofit ownership marks the retirement of the Herald’s longtime owner, Bruce Sagan, a leading figure in Chicago publishing.
By David Roeder
 
thirteen_lives_TL_03664_RC_rgb.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Thirteen Lives’: Ron Howard’s film depicts Thai cave rescue at both epic and intimate scale
Heroes dive for hours to save the trapped boys in intense, real-life adventure.
By Richard Roeper
 