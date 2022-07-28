The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
17-year-old boy shot in back in Marquette Park neighborhood

He was in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when a dark sedan drove by and a person fired gunshots, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back Thursday in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:57 p.m., he was in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when a dark sedan drove by and a person fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

Police responding to a shots fired call found the teen with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

