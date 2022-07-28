17-year-old boy shot in back in Marquette Park neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:57 p.m., he was in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when a dark sedan drove by and a person fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

Police responding to a shots fired call found the teen with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

