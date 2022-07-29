Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire after stopping to check on traffic accident on Northwest Side

Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with someone who had been involved in a traffic accident on the Northwest Side early Friday, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The officers had stopped to check on the car’s occupants in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when someone in the car opened fire, police said.

One of the officers returned fire and two people in the car ran off through an alley, police said.They were both arrested soon afterward.

Charges were pending.

