Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire after stopping to check on traffic accident on Northwest Side
The officer and a partner had stopped to check on the car’s occupants in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue early Friday when someone in the car opened fire, police said.
Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with someone who had been involved in a traffic accident on the Northwest Side early Friday, but no one was hurt, officials said.
The officers had stopped to check on the car’s occupants in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when someone in the car opened fire, police said.
One of the officers returned fire and two people in the car ran off through an alley, police said.They were both arrested soon afterward.
Charges were pending.
Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents holding revoked FOID cards — enough to populate a medium-sized suburb
Man killed worker at Original Maxwell Street after claiming he was disrespected and would ‘shoot up the place,’ prosecutors say
The Latest
As terminal cancer patient remains employed there and caring staffers lend support, their workplace is becoming more like a hospice.
Raymond Allen Murray Jr., one of the Montford Point Marines who broke color barrier in the service in WWII, dead at 99
Despite being treated as “less than a human being,” the members of the segregated unit “fought gallantly,” says James T. Averhart, president of the National Montford Point Marine Association. “This is not just Black history. It is not just Marine Corps history. It is American history.”
In the future, the kids on the Prime Video show keep meeting their grown-up selves, a plot turn that becomes tedious.
After being subpoenaed by federal investigators regarding its land dealings, Bridget Gainer and the Cook County Land Bank Authority she heads decided they needed a lawyer. They hired one who lives with Gainer’s then-top aide Kara Highfill.
Climate change is causing unexpected weather events and fluctuating lake water levels. That results in lakefront erosion, beach loss, flood risks and damage to homes and businesses.