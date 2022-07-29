Man charged with choking Chicago police officer unconscious in Lawndale
A man is charged with choking a Chicago police officer in Lawndale on the West Side.
Police had responded to a call of a group who was brandishing firearms while filming a music video in the 3600 block of West 15th Street Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.
Donta Reed, 20, choked one of the officers until the cop lost consciousness, police said.
Reed was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest, police said.
The officer was recovering, according to police.
Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.
