Sunday, July 3, 2022
Man riding bicycle fatally shot in South Shore

About 4 p.m., he was riding a bike in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone fired shots at him from a dark-colored sedan, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead July 2, 2022, in South Shore.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in South Shore.

The 26-year-old was struck in the head and arm, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been made.

