Chicago police officer hurt after thrown object causes windshield to shatter on Northwest Side
The officer was treated and released for minor injuries at an area hospital.
A Chicago police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV caused the windshield to shatter early Sunday on the Northwest Side.
The officer was driving the marked patrol vehicle in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when a thrown object hit the SUV’s windshield, causing it to shatter, police said.
Several people approached the vehicle and one began kicking a headlight as the officer called for more units, officials said.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.
No one was in custody.
After woman killed in Friday night shootout, some Chinatown residents call for closure of karaoke bar
