Man shot during argument after traffic accident in Rosemoor
The man, 45, left his car to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle when an argument between the two began, police said.
A man was shot during an argument after a traffic accident early Sunday in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.
The accident occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:20 a.m. when the driver of one vehicle struck the man’s vehicle, Chicago police said.
The man, 45, left his car to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle when an argument between the two began, police said. The driver from the striking vehicle then opened fire, striking the man in the neck, officials said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Overwhelmed by fear and anxiety, man considers running away or killing himself.
Days earlier, a shootout between two people left a woman dead and two others wounded, including one of the alleged gunmen, according to police.
About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire.
The officer was treated and released for minor injuries at an area hospital.
Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.