Man shot during argument after traffic accident in Rosemoor

A man was shot during an argument after a traffic accident early Sunday in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

The accident occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 3:20 a.m. when the driver of one vehicle struck the man’s vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man, 45, left his car to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle when an argument between the two began, police said. The driver from the striking vehicle then opened fire, striking the man in the neck, officials said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

