Sunday, July 3, 2022
Man says he fatally shot teen girl after she threw water at McDonald’s employee in Little Village: prosecutors

Anthony Heredia, 19, allegedly told investigators that he was asked to come to the McDonald’s by employees who called him when they recognized 17-year-old Tierra Franklin from an earlier altercation at the restaurant.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A McDonald’s restaurant at 4334 W. 26th St. in Little Village.

A man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl Friday allegedly told investigators he opened fire after he saw her throw a cup of water at an employee of a McDonald’s restaurant at 4334 W. 26th St. in Little Village.

Google Maps

A man on parole said he fatally shot a 17-year-old on Friday in Little Village after he saw her throw water at an employee of a neighborhood McDonald’s, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Anthony Heredia, 19, told investigators that employees of the McDonald’s at 4334 W. 26th St., called him that day and asked him to come to the restaurant after the employees allegedly recognized the girl, Tierra Franklin, from an altercation she was supposedly involved in at the restaurant during the prior week, prosecutors said in court Sunday.

Anthony Heredia arrest photo

Anthony Heredia

Chicago police

When Heredia arrived, the employees told him everything was fine, and he waited in the restaurant’s parking lot while Franklin and her family got food inside, according to prosecutors.

When Franklin walked up to a drive-thru window and threw a cup of water inside, splashing an employee, Heredia pulled out a gun and fired two shots at her as she ran back to a car, prosecutors said.

Franklin was struck in the back about 3 p.m. and taken to St. Anthony Hospital by her family, where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Employees at the McDonald’s declined to talk with a reporter Sunday and a request for comment with a spokesman for the McDonald’s Corporation was not immediately returned.

Family members told ABC7 that Franklin was headed into her senior year at Curie High School and dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

After the shooting, a surveillance camera allegedly recorded Heredia returning to the parking lot and picking up a shell casing.

Investigators later matched another shell casing recovered at the scene with a shell casing found in Heredia’s pocket when he was arrested a short time later, prosecutors said.

Heredia faces counts of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting and was ordered held without bail Sunday.

Heredia was released on parole in March after pleading guilty earlier this year to reckless discharge of a firearm, according to county and state records.

He was expected back in court Friday.

