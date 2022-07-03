The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Man charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale

Tierra Franklin was fatally shot near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue July 1.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting from June 19, 2021, on the West Side.

Anthony Heredia, 19, allegedly shot 17-year-old Tierra Franklin July 1, 2022 on the West Side.

A man was charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale.

Anthony Heredia, 19, was charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

Heredia allegedly approached Tierra Franklin on a bike and fatally shot her near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue July 1, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Just after 3 p.m., Franklin was struck in the torso by gunfire and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

