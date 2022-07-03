Man charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale
Tierra Franklin was fatally shot near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue July 1.
A man was charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale.
Anthony Heredia, 19, was charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.
He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.
Heredia allegedly approached Tierra Franklin on a bike and fatally shot her near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue July 1, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Just after 3 p.m., Franklin was struck in the torso by gunfire and went to St. Anthony Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The Latest
Skepticism lingers at James Sneider Apartments after City Council takes action on cooling/heating rules
“You don’t need the ordinance, you need common sense,” Dr. Demetra Soter said. “This management company knew what to do and didn’t do it.”
In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, Chicago police said.
The second edition and first paperback of “Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Illinois” was released Tuesday.
The question for a prosecutor considering possible charges would be whether anything more than headlines would result from an arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham.
The victims were with multiple people in the backyard of a house in the 7800 block of South Harper Avenue about 5:30 a.m. when someone approached and fired into the crowd, police said.