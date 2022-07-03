Man fatally shot sitting outside residential building in West Humboldt Park
The man, 38, was sitting outside the building about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the chest and head, police said.
A man was fatally shot sitting outside a residential building Sunday morning in West Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The man, 38, was sitting outside the building about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the chest and head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one was in custody.
