Man fatally shot in Logan Square

A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Logan Square.
The man, 31, was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a a vehicle approached him and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Detectives are investigating the area.
