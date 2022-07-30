The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Man fatally shot in Logan Square

No arrests have been made.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Scott Olson, Getty

A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Logan Square.

The man, 31, was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a a vehicle approached him and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating the area.

