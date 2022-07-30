Man fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, state police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m. and found a person with gunshot wounds, state police said.
Ahmari Willis, 27, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.
Police say shell casings were recovered from the road. No one was in custody.
State police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call 847-294-4400 or email ISP.crimetips@Illinois.gov.
