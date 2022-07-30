The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, state police say

State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m., according to state police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, state police say
A man was shot and killed July 30, 2022 on Interstate 94 near 130th Street, state police said.

A man was shot and killed July 30, 2022 on Interstate 94 near 130th Street, state police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m. and found a person with gunshot wounds, state police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Police say shell casings were recovered from the road. No one was in custody.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down for several hours as police investigated.

State police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call 847-294-4400 or email ISP.crimetips@Illinois.gov.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Logan Square
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side
Man charged with choking Chicago police officer unconscious in Lawndale
Brother says he was assembling a ghost gun when it went off accidentally, killing his 15-year-old sister
Scammers still targeting Illinois state employment agency; officials say they’re better prepared now
$15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman
The Latest
A photo of new Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown at an offseason practice.
Bears
After Darnell Mooney, Bears’ WR room is a free-for-all
Even Mooney still has plenty of climbing to get where he wants to be. The rest of the group is full of players fighting for their career.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_100999174.jpg
Bears
Veteran Riley Reiff answers Bears’ cry for o-line help
A 10-year starter at left and right tackle with the Lions, Vikings and Bengals, Reiff isn’t in his prime, but provides experience and leadership the Bears could need to fortify a young offensive line.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_107326016.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2022: Day 3 photo gallery
On a day featuring Tomorrow x Together, Willow and J. Cole, here’s a look at the performances and the fans at Grant Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams watches the team warm up during a three-day voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on April 20. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Alan Williams: ‘There is no job better’ than running Bears’ D
But for a bumpy two seasons calling plays for the Vikings, the Bears’ new coordinator has always been a position coach. He knows the opportunity that awaits him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Then-Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in December of 2021.
Politics
Veteran prosecutor slams Kim Foxx in blistering resignation letter: ‘Zero confidence’ in her leadership
James Murphy, a longtime assistant state’s attorney, zeroed in on many of the issues that have made Foxx a target for opponents, arguing she’s gone easy on some defendants accused of violent crime.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Michael Sneed
 