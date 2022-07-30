The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
5 wounded by gunfire outside residence in Wheeling

The shooting was sparked by an earlier disagreement at a bar/restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, Wheeling police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were wounded in Wheeling on Saturday morning in a shooting sparked by an earlier disagreement.

Five people were wounded by gunfire early Saturday outside a residence in Wheeling.

About 5 a.m., Wheeling police responded to calls of a shooting and found multiple people shot outside a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, police said.

The wounded, between 28 and 30 years old, were taken to area hospitals with “wounds of varying degrees,” police said.

The shooting was sparked by an earlier disagreement at a bar/restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, officials said. The suspects allegedly opened fire into the residence from outside.

Police say the residence where the shooting occurred had “not been one of previous concern in the area.”

An investigation was ongoing.

