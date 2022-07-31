Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.
Octavio Bahena Urquiza, 38, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes in the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
